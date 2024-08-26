Afterlife Mystery: Man Claims to have Entered Heaven During Near-Death Experience

Amid all those scientific developments happening in this modern world, several people strongly believe that the life of a human being is not confined just to earth. According to these spiritualists, life after death is real, and a living being will continue its journey in another realm after taking the last breath.

Most of these afterlife believers often cite testimonials of near-death experience (NDE) victims to substantiate their arguments.

And now, an NDE testimonial shared by a man named Timothy has now gone viral, and it has made several people believe that life after death could be real.

Amazing NDE Experience of Timothy

In a testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website, Timothy said that he entered heaven as he was on the verge of death.

He also added that those moments where he faced death very close were so pleasant.

Timothy further noted that he clearly got separated from the body during moments, and existed outside it.

"I could see myself and the emergency room physician, nurses, and police officers who helped me into the emergency room. From the ceiling, I saw them panicking. They were yelling my name, knuckling my sternum, and hitting my ribcage in an effort to get me breathing again," said Timothy.

He added: "I then left the ceiling and entered a bright area, as though going through an incandescent lightbulb. I then had the most wonderful feeling of my lifetime. I was embraced by another Being, as warmth spread throughout my entire being. I realized that I had died and was moving toward or entering heaven. If I took the three greatest moments of my life, my wedding day and the birth of my two children, and multiply them by 1,000, that sum would not come close to the feeling of entering heaven."

Is Life After Death Real?

Amid the rising popularity of these life after death claims, medical experts strongly refute these claims. According to these experts, the human brain will face a shortage in oxygen supply during these moments, and to combat this, the brain will use a survival technique which results in these visual hallucinations.

However, there are some experts who believe in the possibility of an afterlife.

A few months back, Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia, in an interview with Observer suggested that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.