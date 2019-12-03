After the successful interview with The Undertaker in the first episode on Broken Skull Sessions, Steve Austin has now revealed the name of the second guest of the show. Well, it is none other than his good friend Goldberg.

Austin asked the question to his followers on Twitter by posting, "Thanks once again to everybody who watched the debut episode of #BrokenSkullSessions w @undertaker on @WWENetwork . @WWE As for episode #2 goes...who's NEXT?!? [sic]"

In matter of 20 minutes, Goldberg responded to Steve Austin's post by tweeting back, "Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?! [sic]" This was seen as an indication by the fans of both the legends.

Austin was quick to respond to Goldberg's tweet by posting a picture on them together holding the coffee mugs of The Broken Skull Sessions. He wrote, "OH HELL YEAH!!! #BrokenSkullSessions RT @Goldberg: Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?! [sic]"

Goldberg, whose original name is William Scott Goldberg, shot to fame with WCW by winning World Heavyweight Championship once, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship twice and one-time WCW World Tag Team Champion with Bret Hart.

He also won World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Universal Championship.

It is noted that Stone Cold Steven Austin was the referee of Goldberg's final match. The 52-year old was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Coming back to Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker was the first guest on the show which was immediately aired after the Survivor Series went off air on 24 November. The Deadman opened up on many interesting aspects of his career and the episode enjoyed good viewership.

Now, people are curiously looking forward for the Goldberg's interaction with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions.