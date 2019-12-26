If you are into technology and keep an eye on all the latest and greatest innovations in tech, then you would definitely know that the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 that takes place in Las Vegas at the start of every year is one of the world's biggest annual tech events.

As we head into the new year, it sure looks like CES 2020, which will kick off on January 7, will be quite an interesting one with many reputed names in the tech world taking part in the event that kick-starts the year in tech.

While CES is usually a platform where companies showcase their next generation consumer electronics such as TVs, refrigerators and washing machines, we might get to see some smartphones being announced at the upcoming event. Alongside the likes of tech giants such as Samsung, LG and Sony we will see OnePlus and Apple at CES next month.

This will be Apple's first CES appearance in more than two decades and OnePlus's first.

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus has already teased a product called 'Concept One' with the tagline 'Alternate Design. Alternate Future' which it will unveil at CES 2020. While the company has not revealed any details regarding what the Concept One actually is, but a new report originating from South Korea claims that OnePlus will likely announce its first foldable smartphone.

The report comes from The Korea Herald which cites industry sources saying that the OnePlus Concept One could be another foldable smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Motorola's new Razr.

Details remain a mystery yet

However, no other details including the phone's design or technical specifications have been revealed so far. So, it's still unclear whether the OnePlus Concept One is going to be a tablet-like device like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X or will it come with a clamshell form factor like the Motorola Razr 2019.

It's only speculations right now, and OnePlus has only confirmed that the Concept One will have an alternative design, hinting at a concept phone that could bring innovative technology and a radical design.

It remains to be seen what OnePlus will actually announce at the event and if it does announce a foldable smartphone, whether or not the phone will make it to the production line and compete with other foldable rivals from Samsung, Huawei and Motorola. Fortunately, the event isn't far away and so don't have to wait too long for the answers.

But for now, foldable phones seem to be the favour of the season and the next big thing in technology.

Motorola may showcase clamshell

Meanwhile, Motorola, which still hasn't launched it's foldable Razr yet, is expected to showcase the clamshell phone at CES 2020, ahead of it's US launch on January 9. Samsung is unlikely to show off its second foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold 2, which will reportedly feature the Motorola Razr-like clamshell design, at the event.

Instead, the Korean tech giant will likely keep the phone for a separate Unpacked Event which will happen in February and announce the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. Samsung is, however, expected to unveil its budget oriented Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020.