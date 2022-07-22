After Strong Q2, Tesla Focusing on Cybertruck; Musk Says Deliveries to Start in Mid-2023

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company could start delivering the Cybertruck in mid-2023. The tech billionaire also said that with Cybertruck and other products, the company will add a new level of production efficiency and simplicity.

"We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future," Musk told analysts during the quarter's earnings call late on Wednesday, IANS reported.

"In conclusion, we exited the second quarter with a strong production rate than ever before. Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be -- still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year," he added.

Recently, Musk said he believes that the upcoming Cybertruck will be the company's "best product ever".

Meanwhile, Tesla is also likely planning to increase the price of its "full self-driving" (FSD) beta software.

Currently, Tesla cars come standard with its driver assistance system called Autopilot and for an additional $12,000, Tesla car owners can purchase FSD.

"Regarding Autopilot, we have now deployed our FSD beta with City Streets driving capability to over 100,000 owners. They are very happy with the capability of the system and we will continue to improve it every week. We have now driven over 35 million miles with FSD beta," Musk said.