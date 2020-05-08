After making headlines in the media across nations for days with his disappearance, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un made his public appearance recently putting the rumours of his death to rest. He is said to have sent his first verbal message to China's President Xi Jinping.

The news of verbal message by Kim Jong Un was reported by North Korean media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), today. However, the report was not clear on the fact if Kim Jong Un sent an audio message to Xi Jinping or spoke to him directly.

Although, it explained that Kim Jong Un delivered his message congratulating China for the way it has prevented the COVID-19 infection. It was a message of warm greetings to Xi Jinping. Kim Jong Un "congratulated him, highly appreciating that Xi Jinping is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic," reported KCNA. China is North Korea's ally and is also considered as an economic lifeline as it accounts for nearly 90 percent of North Korea's external trade.

Re-appearance of Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un who did not make any public appearance for over 30 days was reportedly seen at the event of the opening of a fertilizer factory at Sunchon, north of capital Pyongyang. A picture of him cutting the ribbon where his sister Kim Yo Jong was also present was shared by KCNA.

The agency had reported that when Kim Jong Un appeared before the public, he was welcomed with thunderous cheers amidst slogans of hurrah. Kim did not appear in any public event after the Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11. His absence from 108th birth anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il Sung on April 15 led to people speculating that Kim Jong Un might be ill. But his disappearance for weeks together made media across the world report that Kim Jong Un was probably dead after heart surgery.

North Korea lashes out at South Korea

But the report by KCNA on May 2 of Kim Jong Un's re-appearance led to rumours that Kim Jong Un might be using his body double. At this time, KCNA reported the news of the verbal message of Kim Jong Un to China's President Xi Jinping.

In another response, North Korea also slammed South Korea's military drills. KCNA reported that this was a reckless move of the military warmongers of the south side and termed it as the height of the military confrontation which would even leave their master tongue-tied, it warned.