After running RSVP at The Royal Plaza Hotel for long years successfully, New Delhi base business baron Harpreet Talwar (Kabir Talwar) who is currently running the Delhi's top-notch clubs and restaurants like Jazbaa and Playboy club at Samrat Hotel under his firm Fit Fresh Food (India) is all set to explore new opportunities in the F&B industry. Fit Fresh Food is an India based Hotelier that is envied yet treasures in all measures. It offers complete dining and lounging experience and is dedicated to offering a premium experimental dining experience to its clientele. Today, A vast majority of residents of Delhi swear by these signature pubs and restaurants and almost 8 out of 10 counts them as their favorite partying and dining spots in town.

Talking about its expansion plans in the Hospitality world, Harpreet Talwar (Kabir Talwar) says "The combination of partying and dining is a delightful experience. So Fit Fresh Food (India) is coming up with new more thrilling clubs and restaurants in New Delhi and Aerocity that will exude a warm and zestful ambiance with an enticing variety of food and beverages".

The lifestyle of India may not have the same nightlife culture like the one abroad has but the metropolitans are really progressing gradually with the new trend of clubbing, pubbing, and midnight parties. The nightlife culture in India has taken an unbelievable twirl. Now the peeps of the cities not only wait for the weekends to light and cheer up their mood but the clubs and pubs are fully overloaded on weekdays also with exciting fascinations like fashion night etc.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.