Vadivelu, who has been missing in action, is facing controversies one after the other. Notably, his issue with Shankar pushed the fate of their ambitious film Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei in hanging. Now, the actor seems to be seriously looking forward to actively work in films as he has given his consent to work in Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindran.

The latest buzz is that the actor has been approached for an important character in Ajith Kumar's next film Valimai. The talks between both the parties have commenced. The initial discussion has gone smoothly although Vadivelu is yet to give a green signal for the project.

If the deal happens, Vadivelu will be seen in an Ajith film after a gap of 17 years. They had last shared screen space in Ezhil's Raja in 2002. The duo had earlier worked in a couple of movies before like Minor Maapillai, Aasai, Raasi and Thodarum.

Vadivelu is one of the popular comedians of Kollywood who has worked with most of the big names of the current generation of stars. He has shared screen space with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya and Vikram.

However, his interest in politics apparently took toll on his career and after the DMK was defeated by the AIADMK in 2011 Tamil Nadu assembly election, Vadivelu was not seen much in the movies.

The actor has also become choosy over the years. His notable movie in the recent years was Vijay's Mersal.

On the other hand, Valimai unites Ajith Kumar with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for the second time after their hit film Nerkonda Paarvai. Nayanthara is approached to play the female lead in the action entertainer.