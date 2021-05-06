After Breaking Up with Microdot, Hong Soo-hyun Falls in Love Again, Set to Marry Non-Celebrity Boyfriend

Hong Soo-hyun has fallen in love again and ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend. Yes, the actress is prepping up to tie the knot with her beau, who is not from showbiz.

The actress has announced the news of her marriage through her agency, FN Entertainment. The date of the marriage has not been revealed either the name of her husband-to-be. "It's true that Hong Soo Hyun is marrying her boyfriend, who is the same age as her, some time in mid-May. However, as this is a personal matter, the details of the wedding will be kept private. In addition, due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be small-scale," Allkpop quotes the actress as saying in the statement.

The marriage will be a private event and only a limited number of people will attend the wedding

Hong Soo-hyun's Earlier Relationship

However, the actress was reportedly in a relationship with rapper Microdot. A source from Hong Soo-hyun's agency had told Soompi in 2018 that they met through a variety show. Initially, they were friends and used to hang out with friends. Gradually, they fell in love despite their age difference of 12 years.

However, the relationship did not last long as they parted ways. "After confirming [these details] with Hong Soo Hyun, it is true that Hong Soo Hyun and Microdot have broken up. However, we cannot reveal the specific reason [for their breakup] or when it happened, as it is personal information." her agency Content Y had confirmed the break-up.

Who is Hong Soo-hyun?

Hong Soo-hyun came to light after working in Johnson & Johnson commercial in 1996. She entered small screen with SBS' Ghost in 1999. Thereafter, she worked in numerous series that include KAIST, Sweet Proposal, Sangdoo! Let's Go To School, Miss Kim's One Million Dollar Request, The Princess Man, Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love, etc.

She was also part of movies like Bungee Jumping of Their Own, Rough Cut, and Insadong Scandal.

Currently, she is working on the KBS series Police Class.

Hong Soo-hyun