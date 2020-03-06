Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, once a frontrunner in the Democratic contest for the White House, will suspend her presidential campaign.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Warren whose brand of big tech-busting and corruption-fighting progressive politics made her one of most popular contender for the US Presidential election is ending her campaign following a poor showing in several statewide votes this week.

As per the reports, the 70-year-old Warren will hold a call with her campaign management team and announce that she is suspending her bid for the party's presidential nomination. Her Democratic nomination narrowed after the Massachusetts senator failed to win any early state contest, which also include the Super Tuesday primary in her home state, finishing a distant third in Massachusetts.