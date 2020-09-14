A new study conducted after a team of divers from Finland discovered a 400-year-old wooden ship in the depths of the Baltic Sea revealed that the boat near the mouth of the Gulf of Finland, in the east of the Baltic Sea, was a typical example of a 'Dutch Fluit'.

Researchers who took part in this study revealed that this boat could shed light on boating practice that prevailed in the 17th century. Interestingly, the depth of the Baltic Sea is one of the rare places on earth where wooden ships were discovered in almost perfect conditions.

Ships Catalyzed Globalization

One of the main reasons why wooden ships stay intact in the depth of the Baltic Sea is due to frozen temperature. Under extreme freezing temperatures, microorganisms often fail to flourish, and as a result, these ships remain to stay intact for years. As the area was a trade route in the 17th century, researchers believe that more such discoveries could happen in the Baltic Sea in the future.

Researchers also hinted that these ships that traveled through the Baltic Sea played a crucial role in triggering globalization in the 17th century.

"There is only slight damage from a pelagic trawl. The trawl seems to have swept her from the bow towards the aft, dislocating the stem, damaging the poop deck, and the topmost part of the typical Fluit transom somewhat. Apart from these damages, the wreck is intact, holds are full, and all side planking is firmly in place," said the Badewanne diving team in a recent statement.

Mysteries Surrounding Baltic Sea Anomaly

Even in this era where technology is getting advanced every minute, a geological feature in the depths of the Baltic Sea still continues to perplex researchers. Earlier, a team of oceanic explorers named OceanX had initially discovered this mysterious structure, and at the first glance, this oddly shaped formation resembled a UFO.

Interestingly, a closer analysis of the structure reveals that it has stairs, ramps and various other structures. Stefan Hogerborn, an Ocean X team member and a professional diver revealed that technology often malfunctions when they approach this anomaly. According to the OceanX team members, their cameras have turned off several times when they tried to move closer towards this structure.