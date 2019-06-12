After Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked by Turkish hackers called Ayyildiz Tim, a group of Indian hackers apparently took revenge by hacking one Turkish website on Tuesday.

A Twitter handle named Indian Cyber Soldiers, which claims to be a group of Indian hackers tweeted out a screenshot of a website page that shows Bachchan holding the national flag. The image also has "Feel the power of India" and "Hindustan Zindabad" written on it.

The group claims to have hacked the Turkish website and replaced the official page with the picture showing Big B. Although it is not clear if it was actually a Turkish website, and if at all it was hacked by the group, many Indians have shared screenshot congratulating the Indian hackers for the revenge.

The same Twitter page has a few other old tweets, claiming to have hacked Bangladeshi and Pakistani websites in the past.

Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked on Monday night, by which, the hackers replaced the actor's display picture with that of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim had claimed to have done that in the tweets made from Bachchan's handle.

The hackers had made some pro-Pakistan and anti-India tweets from the hacked account. The first tweet that was made from it read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++".

"The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid," this was the second tweet made by the hackers.

While this incident remained a major topic on social media on Tuesday, Bachchan's Twitter account was soon restored.