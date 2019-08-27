The lungs of the world, Amazon forests are still burning and celebrities, as well as several organizations, have come forward to save the natural treasure of earth by donating money to the rescue mission. Meanwhile, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has called for world attention at another equally disturbing forest fire in Sumatra, Indonesia.

As per WWF, a massive fire covering about 4,200 hectares has broken out at Tesso Nilo in Riau and it is believed to be the result of the hot season in the continent. It could have been caused due to widespread open burning for agricultural purposes, it said.

This is a precious swathe of the rainforest, which is now burning in the heart of Riau and not far from Singapore. Indonesia government has already declared a state emergency in six provinces in Sumatra and Borneo.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) Agency of Pekanbaru, Riau, has detected 584 hotspots on Sumatra suggesting forest fires on Saturday, August 24.

Erwin Daulay from WWF Singapore said, "My team and I are currently fighting the fires in Riau. Our resources are depleting and we need your help now, more than ever, to help put out the fire. The smoke generated from these fires could reach our neighbouring countries like Singapore and we need to stop this!"

The WWF Singapore's website stated that the officials need equipment before September 6 to stop the fire and protect local communities and Sumatran wildlife from being impacted. It also mentioned that individuals can donate $88 for rapid response to the fire, $315 for medical care and provisions, and $837 to support a firefighter with equipment.

Astra Agro Lestari an Indonesian palm oil company said in a statement that they have made a series of preparations in anticipation of extreme weather changes and potential forest fires during this dry season. It's fire protection manager Ahmad Wahyudi said Astra Agro Lestari has been trying to actively prevent forest fires by identifying fire-prone locations inside their concession areas.

As of now, WWF has accumulated over $15,000 in the past three days but still, they need $120,000 to ensure that the team has everything they need during the operation.