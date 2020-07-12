By 2022 spring, wild bison will be reintroduced to the United Kingdom in a cordoned-off area at Blean Woods in Kent. Bison are returning to the United Kingdom after 6,000 years, as they went extinct in the ancient years due to excessive hunting habit of pre-historic Brits.

A Move to Restore Ancient Habitat

Scientists who are a part of this project revealed that this new move will help to restore ancient habitat and wildlife in this area. They also believe that the reintroduction of bison will pose no threats to people living in the vicinity. Even though these bison have a huge size, experts believe that they have a peaceful nature, and will not harm others.

"The Wilder Blean project will prove that a wilder, nature-based solution is the right one to tackling the climate and nature crisis we now face. Using missing keystone species like bison to restore natural processes to habitats is the key to creating bio-abundance in our landscape," said Paul Hadaway, director of Conservation at Kent Wild Life.

Apart from bison, authorities will also introduce gracing animals like Konik ponies to this land to create a healthy habitat.

More Details about this Ambitious Project

As a part of this project, four European bison will be introduced into a fenced enclosure. These bison are actually the closest relative of steppe bison, and experts believed that these giant creatures might have once roamed across the United Kingdom. According to experts, these giant beasts might have gone extinct due to severe climate change, and uncontrolled poaching.

"The partners in this project have long dreamt of restoring the true wild woodlands that have been missing from England for too long. This will allow people to experience nature in a way they haven't before, connecting them back to the natural world around them in a deeper and more meaningful way," said Paul Whitfield, Sky.com reports.