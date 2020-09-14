There is no particular method for success for trading in the financial markets. Trading requires talent, judgment, perseverance, proper tools, and mindfulness of your surroundings.

The approach to trading in the Forex markets is not distinct. By mixing good analysis with practical implementation, your success rate will grow dramatically, and, like many trade sets, profitable trading comes from a blend of talent and hard work.

We found one exceptional talent from Africa

Entrepreneur Refiloe Nkele aka Ref Wayne. He is the proud founder of the African Forex Institute (AFI), the Armageddon System (AMG), and Pipcoin, Africa's first digital currency. He is also a renowned inspirational speaker and one of South Africa's youngest and self-development authors.

This young billionaire now is the backbone of the African Forex Institute (AFI), which he established in 2014, Forexamg, and Pipcoin, Africa's first digital currency. He aims to support his community as much he can help them come out from beneath life.

Some points of entrepreneur Ref Wayne which we felt can help newcomers in trading are as follows:

Ref Wayne is most disciplined when it comes to trading:

Discipline is essential when you're trading Forex. The field is not only achieved by being able to maintain yourself focused when you're selling, but you also need to have a well-detailed trading plan to follow. If you have a trading plan, you'll avoid the stress and some of the pressure you might feel when you're trading, since you have all mapped out. From the setups you're looking for, the time to start and exit, the need you might have to adjust your stop loss, all should be included in the dealing plan.

Ref Wayne's Goals are defined, and his trading style is different and useful:

Before you set out on any mission, it is necessary to have some sense of your purpose and how you will get there. Consequently, it is required to have clear goals in mind, then guarantee your trading method is proficient in achieving these goals. Each trading style has a different risk profile, which requires a positive attitude and way to trade favorably.

Ref Wayne works with Consistent Methodology:

He enters the market with proper planning, and according to that, he executes his trades. Some characters choose to look at the underlying fundamentals of the market as well as a chart to discover the best time to complete the transaction. Others use the only technical report. His methodology is consistent, and he Ref Wayne is always sure in what he does in trading.

Ref Wayne knows when to enter and exit:

Many traders get distracted by conflicting data that occurs when looking at charts in various timeframes. What shows up as a buying opportunity on a weekly chart could show up as a sell signal on an intraday chart. He takes his decision smartly before entering the market for the purchase and also knows when to exit in time.