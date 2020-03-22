The Asian country Afghanistan reported 10 new cases off the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday as the authorities restricted movement of the common public in the war-torn nation, as stated by officials.

Coronavirus in Afghanistan

The health minister of the country, Ferzoddin Feroz statwed that 97 samples were tested in th last 24 hours out of which 10 tested positive. The total number of the novel coronavirus infections stands at 34 on Sunday, the minister also mentioned that two lawmakers were among the suspected and their samples have already been sent for testing.

"There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people," he said. The coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people worldwide and has infected over 300,000 people globally.

(With agency inputs)