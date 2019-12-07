A special forces operation on Friday killed 15 Taliban militants in Afghanistan's southern province of Khandahar. The Afghan special forces command said on Saturday that two militants were captured in the mission. The forces attacked the armed outfit's hideout in the Kinjak area, Nish district.

On a statement by the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps, it stated that one militants' control and command post with several vehicles, some weapons and ammunition were destroyed during the operation. The forces had also conducted an airstrike the previous day on the district of Sayedabad in the eastern front of Wardak which killed six militants.

Southern Provinces of Afghanistan

The southern districts were previously a stronghold for the Taliban forces. The security situation has been improving in the southern provinces like Kandahar. Over the past few months, there have been several search and cordon operations that are targeted in removing the militant group from the region.

The government has been changing the strategy in the region to increase the strength in the southern front ahead of the winter. The Taliban militants have been trying to increase their stronghold in the countryside. Kandahar was the last major city of the Taliban militant group in 2001. The fall of the Taliban in Kandahar was an indication to the end of any organized crimes by the militants. Taliban has not made any comment with regard to the recent attacks.