Afghan Refugees Assault Female US Service Member in Fort Bliss

A group of male Afghan refugees who are temporarily accommodated at the Dona Ana army complex in New Mexico have allegedly assaulted a female U.S service member in Fort Bliss.

The Afghan refugees were airlifted from the war-torn country to America during Joe Biden's controversial and botched evacuation. The attack on the female service member took place on September 19, and the identity of the official is not made public due to security reasons.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the assault to Fox News that it is investigating the assault by a ''small group of male evacuees,'' and will ''take the allegation seriously and appropriately.'' FBI also revealed that ''The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount.''

The FBI confirmed in a statement that the female officer who was assaulted by Afghan refugees in Fort Bliss is being provided with support and counselling to come out of the trauma she had to endure. ''We immediately provided appropriate care, counseling and support to the service member.''

Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico lashed out at the Biden administration for allowing ''rapists and criminals'' to enter the United States, all freely sponsored by the Government and called the incident yet ''another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals brought to America.''

Herrell also added that Americans need answers on why the Biden administration allowed proven rapists and trafficers to enter the country without being properly vetted. ''Some of whom have proven to be rapists, criminals, and traffickers. The American people deserve answers,'' she tweeted and continued it with, ''My prayers are with the courageous soldier and her family.''

Also, just a few days ago, two male Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin were charged with federal crimes in different instances. While one allegedly tried to coerce sex from a minor girl, the other was charged for assaulting his wife and trying to strangle her.

Despite coming under criticism on the way the Biden administration handled the Afghanistan refugee crisis, an administration official denied that "anyone of concern" had been evacuated to the U.S from the war-torn region.