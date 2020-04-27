Besides making a fantastic flagship smartphone with a flippable display and outstanding camera, Samsung seems to be working hard on the budget smartphone segment too. Following the launch of its M and A series of devices, the South Korean conglomerate has tasted decent response across many countries. The company has already launched its Infinity-O display in its affordable devices A51 and A71. Now, according to a rendered leak published by PigTou in partnership with celebrity tipster @OnLeaks, the company seems to be working on a device with a pop-up selfie camera.

Though there are no further details regarding the model name or number of the device, the lack of curved display on the renders hints the smartphone would probably be launched under its A series of devices. Pop-up selfie cameras are not a new thing in the smartphone market, and many companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Huawei have already rolled out devices with a similar selfie camera design. However, Samsung has launched a flippy camera, too, with its mid-range smartphone Galaxy A81. However, the A81 camera works as a rear and front camera by rotating itself. With the upcoming device, Samsung might come up with a better pop-up selfie camera.

According to the leaked renders, the upcoming Samsung device would feature a flat display with minimised bezels. The smartphone would purportedly measure at 183.5 x 77 x 9.2 mm and pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The design also hints that the upcoming smartphone would come with a USB-C port but lack the 3.5mm audio out port. The report has also claimed that the upcoming smartphone would feature curved edges and pack an IR blaster.

The upcoming smartphone would pack a triple camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on its back. Featuring a rear fingerprint sensor has become quite outdated nowadays since most of the modern Android smartphones come with in-display or side-mounted fingerprint readers. However, the design also hints that Samsung might come up with something else.