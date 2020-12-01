According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 18.1 million people had some variation of cosmetic procedures done in 2019, a number that's been rising as the years go on. The interest patients have shown in these procedures, ranging from plastic surgery to liposuction, has created a large amount of business for practices all around America. The only downside to this is the amount of research patients have to do in order to find the perfect doctor who meets all of their personal requirements.

Vanessa Julia Florez, CEO, and founder of Aesthetic Everything®, noticed this and, in turn, created a hotspot for all things involving cosmetic procedures. She launched her website in 2009, and since then, it's become the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world and the number one promotion source for all information regarding the aesthetics industry. Since its creation, thousands of doctors have become members to promote and announce their practices, procedures, events, seminars, and more.

Aesthetic Everything® was created with easy access in mind, and anyone visiting the website can find a section full of organized categories that advertise listings for the best doctors and practices, including lip procedures, breast augmentations, injectables, medical spas, plastic surgery, body sculpting, and many more. This makes for a much more comfortable experience for anyone trying to choose where to go for their cosmetic needs.

Clients who promote on the website have their content delivered to numerous media outlets, including ABC, CNBC, CNN, ET, FOX, Oprah, Dr. Oz, and The Doctors, and in publications such as Marie Claire, People Magazine, In Style, and Glamour. More coverage is done on social media using various marketing strategies, which attract targeted audiences, like aesthetic professionals, consumers, top beauty editors, writers, bloggers, and influencers.

The popularity Aesthetic Everything® has gained over the last decade has allowed them to host their own exposition show, which they first started in 2017. Each year thousands of individuals and media outlets show up to the Aesthetic Everything® Beauty Expo to walk the red carpet, watch the award show, engage in interviews, and attend the VIP lunch at the hosting hotel. Due to the recent pandemic, the 2020 expo, which would have been held on May 2nd, was postponed until June 12th, 2021, where it will be held at JW Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles.

The show will be hosted by Canadian actor Cameron Mathison and have an abundance of celebrities in attendance. Past celebrities that have attended include Previous Host, Gretchen Rossi, Previous Media Interviews by Kevin Frazier, Terri Seymour, Rachel McCordand and Lydia McLaughlin. A long list of media outlets will also be at the event, including Daily Mail, TMZ, Radar Online, Vogue Magazine, Getty Images, US Weekly, and E! News Online.

Becoming the number one source for aesthetic information within the industry wasn't an easy feat to achieve, and Vanessa credits her success to one thing: credibility. Something that can only be gained through consistency, hard work, and integrity.