Aerospace and Internet Balloon Startup to Do an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

There have been many emerging aerospace startups over the years. These include startups such as Relativity Space, Dawn Aerospace, BPS Space, and many others. Rocket Labs was once a small startup before going public. However, one of the newer players in the field is Stark Drones which was founded in 2018. What sets them apart is the broadness of many of the technologies they are trying to build. Stark Drones has an aim of doing more than just disrupting multi-trillion-dollar industry giants. They want to disrupt society as a whole.

Stark Drones is very ambitious. In 2022 alone, they have done a variety of different test launches. They have done an internet balloon telemetry test in Harbor Beach, MI as well as tested Aquatic Wireless Networks in Port Huron. They also most recently developed the first phase prototype of their unmanned Space Plane which is a pre-successor to what they hope will be a manned aeronautical vehicle concept, and are working on some of their more advanced technologies.

Outside of this, Stark Drones aims to be industry players and disruptors in the computing industry. Just like some of their competitors, they have many different computing modules. They are heavily focused on signal compute modules and various solutions for grid computing as well as fault tolerant systems.

Stark Drones wants to build sustainable communities. They aim to power the next generation of doers, tinkerers, and builders. They are working on an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder which can be seen at https://www.wefunder.com/starkdrones. If you believe in their vision, perhaps it is worth checking out.

In relation to their crowdfunding campaign, they have the following disclosure:

