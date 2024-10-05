Aeon & Trisl Celebrates Record Breaking Winning Streak with Emaar No. 1 Awards and Damac, Meraas, Nakheel, Sobha & Aldar Top Performers Recognition

Aeon & Trisl Group Showcases Dubai's Premier Real Estate Opportunities at Exclusive Singapore Event.

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate has once again proven its dominance in the UAE's real estate industry by securing the No. 1 position at the Emaar Broker Awards for the fourth consecutive time, recognized for Q2 and H1 2024 at the Dubai Opera. On the same day, the agency was also honoured as the Top Performing Agency by Damac Properties. Along with this A&T was recognized as Top Platinum Partner by Dubai Holding's Meraas & Nakheel at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, held at Bluewaters Forum, Dubai. These unprecedented achievements highlight the visionary leadership of Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO, and the agency's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Further solidifying its dominance in the real estate landscape, A&T was celebrated as the 5th Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty during their H1 2024 Awards, following the successful transaction of a 6-bedroom luxury. Earlier this year, the firm also garnered recognition as a Top Performer at the Aldar Honours Awards. These accolades reflect A&T's steadfast commitment to upholding high standards and reinforcing its leadership within the industry.

"Our continued success is a result of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our drive to consistently push the limits of what's possible," said Mr. Saleem Karsaz. "Winning the No. 1 spot from Emaar for the fourth consecutive time, alongside Damac's Top Performer award, is a significant achievement for all of us. It not only showcases the strategic foresight guiding our success but also the tireless efforts of every member of our global team who continuously strive to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

While the strategic vision of Mr. Karsaz has been pivotal to Aeon & Trisl's remarkable growth, the operational excellence led by Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Baber Shah, has played an equally essential role. "These accolades from industry-leading developers like Emaar, Damac, and Sobha are the result of blending long-term strategic planning with seamless operational execution," noted Mr. Baber. "We are well-positioned to continue achieving exceptional results and further strengthening our standing in the real estate sector."

The exclusive Singapore event, hosted in collaboration with EMAAR at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, Orchard Street, showcased Dubai's premier real estate opportunities. As one of Dubai's top developers, EMAAR is famed for creating some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The event underscored both Dubai's magnetic appeal as a global investment destination and EMAAR's continued commitment to innovation and quality.

Representing A&T at the three-day event were Associate Directors, Mr. Nabeel Shah and Mr. Mateen Lakhiya, with valuable support from key team members, Ms. Nazia, representing Associate Partner Mr. Sharjeel Ali's team, and Ms. Bella, part of Mr. Baber Shah's team. The event provided a unique opportunity for local investors to engage with Dubai's vibrant property market, particularly its prestigious waterfront projects and high-yielding investment opportunities, under the pleasant Singaporean weather. Looking ahead, A&T plans to return to Singapore in November 2024 for a large-scale property exhibition, further strengthening its relationship with the Singaporean investor community.

With growing interest from international investors, A&T continues to expand its global footprint. Looking ahead, the agency plans to conduct further roadshows not only in Singapore but also across key international markets, including the USA, Europe, the UK, India, and East Africa. Head of Global Marketing, Araib Khan, emphasized A&T's global expansion strategy, with the company's well-established offices across the UAE, UK, and Pakistan offering unmatched expertise in property sales, leasing, and investment advisory services.

As A&T maintains its leadership in the real estate market, these latest awards reaffirm the firm's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer success, setting a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.

