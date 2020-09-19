An award-winning show in Denmark has recently come into news after five adults threw off their bathrobes in front of school students and revealed their naked bodies on stage. The award-winning television show called 'Ultra Strips Down' allows the audience of participants aged between 11 to 13 to ask the adult volunteers whatever questions they want in order to promote body positivity and fight body shaming, as reported by the New York Times.

The series' creators stated that their motive is to get rid of the idea, which is most often promoted on social media platforms that there are perfect body types. The latest episode that focused on skill and hair had students from the Orestad School of Copenhagen facing five adults who performed the act on stage.

Section of Netizens Slammed the Concept of the Show

The children started asking questions like, "At what age did you grow hair on the lower part of your body?" and "Are you pleased with your private parts?". The series is currently in its second season on the channel called DR Ultra, the show was first aired in 2019 and it won an award for the best children's show at the Danish TV Festival.

Now, it has faced the backlash of people as the leading member of the right-wing Danish People's Party, Peter Skaarup, was quoted as criticizing the show and its idea. After a clip of the show got posted on Facebook many users did not like the idea of exposing children to the nude adult bodies. On the other hand, few of them also raised their voices to support the show. Many others also stated that they believe the approach could have been a little different.

In response to the criticism on social media, the channel said that it was an educational TV show for children and families. The 2020 season is going to have five episodes on different topics. Kids need parental consent to appear on the program.