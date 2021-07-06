Adult star Lana Wolf has been bedridden in a hospital for several days as she battles Sepsis. It is reported that she has been hospitalized for close to two weeks as Sepsis can be a life-threatening illness if not treated at the right time.

Lana had attended Scotland's Euro 2020 match against England at Wembley on June 18, and has been ill since then. She announced on social media about her condition by saying, ''Came to London for the Scotland game, was meant to be 2 nights, missed my train then missed my plane. It's now been over 2 weeks and I have a flight Saturday the question is will I get on it?''

She also shared a few snaps of herself from the hospital bed and revealed to fans that she is suffering from Sepsis. Several fans wished her a speedy recovery as one commented, ''Hope your feeling better Lana have they said anymore to you do you feel any better,'' while another user wrote, ''Hope you feel better soon.''

Sepsis is a reaction to an infection that happens when a person's immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage one's own body by internally injuring the tissues and organs.

Just a day before the England Vs Scotland match, Lana was pictured partying with a group of football fans and was also pictured posing topless on a train being surrounded by a group of men. She shared the image on her Instagram handle saying, ''I hope my nan doesn't see it.''

On SnapChat Lana also shared a video in slow-motion taking her top off and flaunting her assets out of a moving car and is seen enjoying her every move. The video received thousands of likes and comments.

The next day and hours before the Scotland Vs Croatia match, Lana revealed on social media that if Scotland wins she would ''not wear any panties for a whole week'' and will reward the team with a ''special naughty video and free lifetime OnlyFans subscription.'' However, Scotland lost the match to Croatia in a 3-1 defeat.