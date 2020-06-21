Around the world when graduating students of universities and colleges are receiving greetings from Hollywood actors and world leaders including former President of the United States, Barack Obama, National University of Singapore's (NUS) class of 2020 was in for a surprise. It was the popular adult film star Johnny Sins who congratulated them — something no one saw coming.

Sins who has made a name for himself in the adult film industry gave them a shoutout on the Cameo website. "I just want to congratulate all of you guys for graduating from the University of Singapore, class of 2020," he said in the short video.

'Follow Your Heart'

With the Coronavirus pandemic closing the doors of universities including NUS, the convocation ceremonies haven't happened in many institutes. NUS had scheduled the convocation for July 2020 but due to COVID-19, it has been pushed to next year. However, it was an early gift for NUS students.

"I know it's kind of a crazy time to be graduating right now, but my advice to you is — follow your heart and do what you love to do, not what someone else tells you, you should be doing," Sins added.

The American actor, who runs a YouTube channel besides appearing in pornographic contents, has close to 1.5 million subscribers. But he occasionally gives paid shoutouts for $109 or S$153. He alongside many famous personalities appear on Cameo where he takes requests for shoutouts on birthdays, weddings, and other occasions. Yet, congratulating students is something new.

Must Be A Prank, Right?

In a way, it was. Someone had sent in a request for a shoutout on the website. The congratulatory message bemused not only NUS students but also netizens as they didn't know the identity of that 'generous' person. "Someone got the AV actor Johnny Sins to record a video message for NUS class of 2020 I am so confused is this real???" one Twitter user posted.

"He is just putting in a nice way...but indirectly saying to them studying too much may not give u a job, u need more than just grades," a Facebook user commented. However, Jacob Tay claimed to have sent in the request along with his friend Tan Ruien for $109 as a gift to his friends — a fantastic prank, indeed.