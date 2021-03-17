Adarsh Iyengar is a talented musician who is making an impact with his indian music covers!

Music in India has a huge variety, there are many genres that a lot of people don't know about but in recent years they have been gaining more and more attention towards them. Carnatic music is associated with music from southern India and even though it's popular in states that practice it, until recently, it didn't have a lot of people being driven towards it.

There are people who have taken to the internet to spread their talent as Carnatic musicians and one such singer is Adarsh Iyengar, an NRI who currently resides in the USA.

Adarsh was born and brought up in India and is currently in his early 30's. The musician resides in Arkansas where he works as an IT program manager for a leading company. When he isn't working, he's practising and honing his skills as a singer.

He has a YouTube channel where he records and shares covers of popular songs with his own twist. He also plans to do his own songs and has been gaining more and more popularity recently. His family has deeply embedded roots in Carnatic music.

Adarsh started piling up achievements ever since he was a kid. He has been a part of various reality tv shows and has even performed live shows at various places in India .

When he moved to the United States, Adarsh continued to perform in the live shows and has even performed at established stages like the AKKA convention in Atlantic city. He also served as the cultural director for the "Richmond Kannada Sangha'' from 2016 to 2018 and is now a member of the NWA Kannada Sangha in Bentonville.

When asked about his future plans, Adarsh was quoted saying, "this is just the beginning, there is a lot more in the story to come."

Needless to say, keep an eye out for Adarsh as he sets off to take the internet by a storm.