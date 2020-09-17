It's easy to get wrapped up in thoughts of the competition and lose focus of oneself in business. Adam Jablin, a successful author of the #1 Best Selling book Lotsaholic: From a Sick to Sober Superman, is a true advocate for authenticity and living in one's most real way.

"Look, I know for a fact that I can outwork the competition. But that's not what I'm about. I go into every venture with my true self like. I'm Adam Jablin with my positives and negatives. I don't try to be anybody else," he explains.

Adam's story is inundated with trials and tribulations. When he was 30-years-old, he thought that his life couldn't change much. Furthermore, it was a life he had no need to change: Adam was married to a fantastic woman; had a newborn baby; and had a great deal of wealth. He was sculpted like a fitness model but felt miserable inside. Not being able to absorb the major change in his life, Adam struggled with alcohol and drug abuse. This lasted for a long time. This was his escape from reality.

Adam's drug and alcohol addiction took him on a downward spiral, and he didn't know how to get out of it. In addition to the people within a rehab program, "I also found help in the face of my spiritual father Dion DiMucci," recalls Adam, adding, "You need to make sure that it's not just financial freedom you're after but spiritual freedom, too. Without being spiritually free, you'll always be miserable."

Today, Adam is profoundly happy. He has created The Hero Project -- a powerful coaching program that helps people go from zero to a superhuman in only 90 days. He is mentoring thousands and loves every second of it. "I love my job so much! It brings me joy and keeps me going every single day," says Adam. He is looking forward to expanding the program and helping millions more.

Adam was into a whole different line of work prior to coaching. His family owned the largest lace manufacturing business in the world. We ended up selling the business," Adam says," and then I started The Hero Project. It felt so good. I'm so excited."

Adam credits a huge part of his success to his mindset. "You have to be able to draw the line between emotions and success. For example, fear is an emotion and so is anxiety. You can feel anxious but still be confident in yourself and achieve your goals," he explains.

Adam defines fear as an acronym, "False Evidence Appearing Real." For Adam, fear breeds nothing but inauthenticity. "Whenever I feel like I'm shifting myself, trying to fit into someone else's narrative or expectations, that's when I get scared," he admits. He advises that people should counteract that by analyzing their emotions, and seeing where the root of their fear truly lies. "The best way to overcome your fears is to know yourself," says Adam.

You can follow Adam Jablin on social media for more news, updates, and mindset tips.