Actress Sharon Stone announced the tragic death of her nephew and godson, River William Stone, on Instagram on Monday. Stone's nephew died aged 11 months just days after being rushed to hospital with total organ failure.

River is the son of Stone's younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha. The Emmy-winning actress shared a heartbreaking video honoring the short life of River, alongside the caption: "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021." The video, showing home footage of the infant, features the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

Stone Had Called for Prayers and a "Miracle" on Instagram Last Week

While his exact ailment was not revealed by the actress, Stone revealed in the past week that he was suffering from "total organ failure." She shared a photo on Instagram of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w[sic] total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle," she shared on Instagram on August 27.

How Did the Child Die?

River's mother Tasha wrote a plea for prayers on her Facebook page last week, revealing that her son had been airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh on Thursday, where he was fighting for his life in a coma.

"The doctor said if he does pull through he will never be the same. Please I am begging for prayers that my baby can be healed and come back with his family who love him so very much. I am beyond heartbroken," she wrote in her Facebook plea.

Though the cause of River's organ failure was not disclosed, the Daily Mail has speculated that "birth defects and other undiagnosed illness can also lead to pediatric organ failure."

Tributes On Social Media

Tributes on social media have been flooding in following the announcement, with several of her celebrity friends expressing their condolences.

"Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family," wrote Will & Grace star Sean Hayes. Leslie Jordan wrote, "This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now." Actress Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry. My lord."

Debra Messing said, "Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I'm so sorry for your whole family's loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time."