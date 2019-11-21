South Korean actress Lee Yoon Ji will be sharing a good news for all her fans soon as she is will be welcoming a new member to her family. On Thursday, Nov. 21, Lee's agency Namoo Actors said in a statement: "Actress Lee Yoon Ji is pregnant with her second child. Please give her lots of blessings."

The 35-years-old actress, who made her acting debut in 2003 with a sitcom titled Nonstop 4, tied the knot with a dentist, who is three years her senior, in 2014.The duo had known each other for nearly 10 years before they decided to get married in a private ceremony in presence of the bride and groom's non-celebrity friends and family members.

On her special day, the actress was dressed in an elegant and beautifully laced wedding dress along with a traditional Korean hanbokthat that had given a perfect traditional Korean bride look. Soon after the wedding, Lee Yoon Ji had shared her wedding pictures with her fans through entertainment platform.

Welcoming Second child

The couple was blessed with their first daughter Ra Ni in 2015. Last year, the actress was seen on the variety show "The Return of Superman" with her daughter. According to reports, Lee Yoon Ji will share more details about her pregnancy on an upcoming episode of "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny."

The actress has been a part of many small screen projects such as Pure 19, Princess Hours, King Sejong the Great, Dream High, The King 2 Hearts and The Great Seer. She also appeared as a host for a number of television shows, including Entertainment Weekly on KBS and Healing Camp on SBS, Big Star X-File, Love Tree 36.5 and many more. Last year, Lee Yoon Ji appeared on the television drama titled The Third Charm where she was seen playing the role of Baek Joo-ran.

Congratulations to actress Lee Yoon Ji and her family!