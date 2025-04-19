Is Actor Song Joong Ki Staying in Korea? Fans Get Curious After His Photos from Floral Arrangement Class Goes Viral!

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is known for hitting it out of the park with his every project – all his dramas and movies are super successful. And, recently, the 'Hopeless' star gained attention yet again when he was seen at a florist's class.

For the unversed, recently, a florist uploaded photos of Song Joong Ki during a floral arrangement class and revealed that he has been preparing to be a florist for a whole year.

Uploading two photos on their personal channel, the florist wrote, "Actor Song Joong Ki, who has been attending flower classes with us since last summer. In preparation for his role as Sun Woo Hae, a male florist, in the JTBC drama My Youth, he spent a long time steadily learning the fundamentals of floral design and showing incredible dedication and passion — I learned so much from him! Thank you for always being so thoughtful every time we meet!!"

"I will sincerely support everything you do in the future ❤️ The star-studded JTBC drama My Youth is scheduled to air sometime between July and August. Please look forward to it and tune in!!!" the florist added.

Well, this shows the actor's dedication towards his work which undoubtedly reflects on the big screen.

As soon as this post was shared, all the Song Joong Ki fans started speculating if he was staying in Korea rather than Italy. These speculations are based on his January appearance on JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, where he discussed living in both Korea and Rome while promoting his movie Bogotá: The Land of the Last Chance.

When Song Joong Ki is in Korea, he resides in a newlywed house in Itaewon, and when he is not filming, he stays at their house in Tuscany, Italy, according to his appearance on Choi Hwa Jung's YouTube channel. He revealed on that episode that the decision was taken with his wife, who has spent her entire life in Italy, in mind.

For the unversed, in 2023, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to former actress and British national Katy Louise Saunders and they welcomed a son in Rome, Italy, Katy's hometown that same year. More recently, they also had a daughter, making Song Joong Ki a father of two.

Fans are now curious after learning that he is still in Korea. Meanwhile, My Youth revolves around Sun Woo Hae, a guy who begins his normal life later than usual, and Sung Je Yeon, portrayed by Chun Woo Hee, a lady who must disturb the tranquility of her first love.