The star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, Antonio Banderas, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

"I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he said in a birthday message on Twitter, adding that he had reached 60 "full of desire and aspirations".

Banderas said he would use his time in quarantine to read, write, rest and make plans for the future. With a career spanning more than 100 movies, Banderas was nominated in the Best Actor category of the latest edition of the Academy Awards for the lead role in Pedro Almodovar's autobiographical movie "Pain and Glory".

Competencia Oficial

Earlier this year it was reported that Banderas and Penelope Cruz were set to co-star in a new film titled "Competencia Oficial" (Official Competition). The project from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. The last time the Spanish actors shared a scene was in the 2013 film "I'm So Excited". Other cast members include Spanish veteran Jose Luis Gomez, Carlos Hipolito, Irene Escolar, Koldo Olabarri, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

