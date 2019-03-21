A new study report published in the journal 'Science Signaling' has suggested that an active substance from the coralberry plant is capable of slowing down aggressive eye cancer. The study conducted by experts at the Universities of Bonn and Magdeburg together with US colleagues found that the leaves of coralberry plants contain bacteria that produce a natural insecticide named FR900359, often abbreviated FR.

It should be noted that FR has been the focus of pharmaceutical research, and the new study suggests that this drug could be turn out to be a potential medicine to fight uveal melanoma.

Dr Evi Kostenis, a researcher from the Institute of Pharmaceutical Biology at the University of Bonn revealed that this substance is capable of inhibiting an important group of molecules in the cells, the Gq proteins. Permanent activeness of Gq proteins will result in the uncontrolled division of mutated cells, and experts have now found that FR can stop this division activity by maintaining the hyperactivity of Gq proteins.

"The substance inhibits an important group of molecules in the cells, the Gq proteins. FR can stop this division activity. That's something no one would have expected. Gq proteins assume vital functions practically everywhere in the body. If we want FR to kill only the tumor cells, we have to get the drug right there. However, this is a challenge that many other chemotherapies also have to deal with," said Evi Kostenis, in a recent statement, Eurekalert.org reports.

Coralberry plants are originally from East Asia, and they are surprisingly resistant to bacterial infections due to the presence of FR. Now, Coralberry plants are being widely used in German households during winter seasons.

Apart from its significance in treating uveal melanoma, leaves of coralberry are being investigated as a remedy to stop asthmatic contractions and spasms.