Active Shooter at Colorado High School Shoots Two Students as Cops Hunt for Suspect

Police have confirmed that at least two students were wounded in a shooting at a Colorado high school. A gunman opened fire at Evergreen High School, located about 28 miles southwest of Denver, shortly after noon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

By 12:40 p.m. MST, JeffCo emergency communications had issued alerts about "an active assailant in the area of Evergreen High School." Cops have reached the scene and ordered a shelter-in-place for the students. "If you have children who attend the school, please do not go directly to the school, as it is still an active scene. We will update with a reunification point as soon as possible."

Shooter on the Loose

The Jefferson County Sheriff later confirmed that "at least two students" had been shot and were taken to the hospital. No details were shared about their conditions, and officials did not say whether the gunman had been caught or identified.

A few hours later, the Sheriff's Office announced that "parent student reunification" was underway at a nearby elementary school — a sign that the immediate threat had likely passed.