Active Duty French Military Officers Warn Macron Civil War is Brewing Over Islamism

French military personnel have sent a new open letter to President Emmanuel Macron, saying that a civil war is inevitable as he has made 'concessions' to Islamism. The new letter was published in right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles.

The magazine had published a similar letter last month, predicting that failure to confront immigrant-fueled cultural assault on French values will lead to a civil war, causing deaths in the thousands.

Signed by More than 100,000 People

The new letter was signed by as many as 25 retired generals and active-duty soldiers. The first letter was signed by influential people in French society, including active duty personnel. The latest letter, which has been signed by more than 100,000 people, accuses Macron of giving concessions to Islamism even as French soldiers are dying abroad fighting Islamism.

"We are what the newspapers have called 'the fire generation.' Men and women, active soldiers, of all armies and of all ranks, of all opinions, we all love our country. These are our only claims to fame. And while we cannot, by law, express ourselves with our face uncovered, it is equally impossible for us to stay silent," the letter says.

Concessions to Islamism on French Soil

The letter underscores the view that certain sections of French society has turned completely against the Republic. "France means nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred," for those people, the letter says.

The letter accuses President Macron of making "concessions" to Islamism on French soil, while the country's military has been spilling its blood to fight against it in "Afghanistan, Mali, the Central African Republic or elsewhere."

The letter makes the grim prediction that France is edging down to a perilous civil war. "Once again, civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly well ... We are not talking about extending your mandates or conquering others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country," it says.

The first letter had said that "suburban hordes" have changed the cultural landscape of the country. By suburban hordes the signatories mean residents of mainly immigrant suburban areas and those that despise France despite living there.

The French government denounced the letter, However, a survey conducted by LCI for Harris Interactive found that a vast majority of French people support the letter. It says that while 58 percent of the French public support the letter, 49 percent also said that they would back the military if it decides to "act on its own to restore order".

While as many as 73 percent of the survey respondents said they feared France could disintegrate a whopping 86 percent said French law was no longer applicable in parts of the country, according to the Express UK.

Islamist Separatism

Meanwhile, the French defense ministry said the soldiers who signed the letter violated military rules by openly criticizing the government.

The rising number and increasing frequency of Islamist attacks in the country have put France on edge in the recent years. The murder of school teacher Samuel Paty exacerbated the crisis. In October, President Emmanuel Macron unveiled plans to confront 'Islamist separatism' in the secular nation. The most crucial steps France would take are curtailing the 'foreign influence' on Islam and enforcing more oversight on the operations and financing of mosques.