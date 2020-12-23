Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in Wales has issued an open letter to residents of Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Monmouthshire to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, as cases continue to mount in the region.

In the open letter, the health board noted that the cases are continuously rising and "all of us need to act now to save lives". Since the beginning of the pandemic, across Wales, the overall number of deaths has risen to more than 3,100.

While urging for help and support from each of the residents, the health board said that the Coronavirus situation was "very serious", and the numbers of people with COVID-19 in the communities were "unfortunately, continuing to rise sharply". The letter also added that there are more COVID-19 cases in hospitals than the numbers recorded during the first wave. "This is increasing day on day and will continue. All of us need to act now to save lives," it said.

As many people want their normal life back and want to see loved ones without any restrictions, the health board said "we must still be careful and remember that we still face many challenges in the fight against Covid-19".

What Should People Do?

The health board asked people to follow a few steps to ease the massive load on healthcare services. It asked residents to stay at home and get along with people in their own house because the more places people will visit, there will be more chances to get infected.

The board also asked people to follow three basic guidelines—regular handwash, wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. It also advised people to keep observing their health condition. If they develop any symptoms of Coronavirus infection, they should book a test as soon as possible. Even if the symptoms are mild, the residents are advised to call 119 or get a test done.

Since a new strain of Coronavirus is identified in Britain, and according to scientists, it is spreading fast, the health board in Wales advised people to stay at home and be in isolation if a person or their family members develop any COVID-19 symptoms. It also said that if someone has been contacted by the Test, Trace, Protect Service and told to self-isolate, they may be entitled to the financial support of up to £500 if the person meets eligibility criteria.