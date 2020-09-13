Throughout life, we burn stages that define the road we travel. We set goals that we achieve as we go along, such as finishing school if we are studying, exercise, read a book every month, or some shorter ones like day-to-day, there are many examples. The fact is that as people we have this ability to set a plan to keep on achieving goals whether it is short or long term.

Today we find many references or models to follow. Some people are recognized for their excellent work and this is the case of Kristian Tumidajewicz well known as Kristian "Pengwin", an analyst and expert in the sports business. He is a successful young man who is passionate about his work and has transformed the environment in which he works. Surely, sports lovers, especially soccer fans, follow first-hand everything that Pengwin does and shows through his networks.

With only 24 years, Kristian has proven to be an exceptional entrepreneur, his networks are proof of this. With thousands of followers, he has positioned himself in the TOP 5 of the most followed, only in Telegram has more than 350,000 subscribers. And all this has been part of his life plan, where he has proposed to reach those objectives that with excellence he has been achieving step by step.

Put Your Goals On Paper

It is important to remember those ideas that come to mind, at certain times of the day. If you are doing something, take a minute of your time to stop and write it down in your calendar or cell phone before it gets away from you. Then, when you are calm, take time to think about each of these ideas. Meditate on how you can turn them into a goal to be achieved and determine how long you want to achieve it.

For him, it is not about making a profit immediately, but about having a solid base to later enjoy the fruits of his effort.

Organize A Strategy

Each objective to be achieved requires an action plan, this strategy will serve to identify what methods must be implemented to work towards a goal. To do this, it is necessary to have a clear idea of how much time we have to devote to the plan. In addition, you need to establish working tactics that will facilitate the steps you need to take to stay focused. This involves effort, discipline, and motivation.

To continue being an example to follow, that when you set your mind to something you can achieve it and keep going, without fainting on the way. Each one of these purposes has made him not only work hard to grow as a businessman but also as a reference and a motivating character for the people who follow him through all his platforms.