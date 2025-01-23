AC Milan vs Girona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

AC Milan will be desperate to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League top eight as they host Girona at San Siro on Wednesday. Matchday 7 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League ends on Wednesday with nine matches. The day kicks off with two early matches and wraps up with seven simultaneous games, including the showdown between AC Milan and Girona.

AC Milan had a more than dismal start to their Champions League campaign this season, losing their first two matches and languishing near the bottom of the standings. However, the Serie A giants have staged a remarkable turnaround, winning four consecutive games to climb into the playoff positions.

AC Milan Aim to Maintain Current Form

A win on Wednesday could push the Rossoneri into the top eight. Despite this resurgence, AC Milan's momentum took a hit over the weekend as Sergio Conceicao's side fell to a 2-0 loss against Juventus in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Girona's successful La Liga campaign last season has proven to be a double-edged sword, with the heavy fixture load this term preventing them from maintaining consistent winning streaks.

In the Champions League, Girona have struggled to find their footing, managing just one win in six games. With only three points on the board, Michel's team is on the brink of exiting the competition, with their European journey likely to end next week.

Wednesday's clash will be the first-ever competitive match featuring AC Milan and Girona, with the former clearly the favorites. However, there can always be an upset.

When and Where

The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be played at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, Jan 22. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 23).

How to Live Stream

United States: The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The AC Milan vs Girona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.