The President of AC Milan, Pao;o Scaroni, claims that he is against the plans of restarting the Italian season by playing the Coppa Italia semi-finals and final in the span of a few days after the matches were delayed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The season got suspended on March 9 due to the novel virus outbreak after playing the first-legs of the semi-finals. The sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed on Thursday that Serie A might restart on June 20 and suggested the Coppa Italia can be completed ahead of that, with the second-legs on June 13 and the final three days later.

AC Mian President Opposing the Coppa Italia Fixtures

"We understand the value of being able to offer all fans quality matches after months of lockdown," Scaroni told the ANSA news agency. "But, from a sports point of view, we find it questionable to award an important trophy like the Coppa Italia with two matches in three days ... after more than three months of downtime." The Gazzetta dello Sport said Inter Milan and Juventus were also opposed to the plans.

Two other club presidents welcomed the government's decision to restart the season. "I'm sure that with this restart, our football will be able to maintain that high standard of quality that is recognized throughout the world," said Lazio's Claudio Lotito, whose side are second in Serie A, one point behind leaders Juventus. Torino's Urbano Cairo said he had been skeptical about continuing the season but now agreed it should carry on.

"I was not only thinking about what is of interest to me but about a more general outlook and the health of the players and public. That's why I was doubtful," he told ANSA. "Now, we've decided to get underway again and I'm obviously here to do things in the best possible way".

