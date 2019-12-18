Man who forced abortion on a 12-year-old after impregnating her faces 50 years in prison without parole. The man had been sexually abusing his former girlfriend's preteen daughter for a year and was caught while he took the child to a Planned Parenthood Clinic. Reports recall that many girls and women feel pressurized into aborting their unborn child by an abuser in several occasions.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, Paul Jon Flanigan, 37, was sentenced to fifty years in prison on Tuesday. Authorities began investigating Flanigan after he took the 12-year-old to the clinic in November 2018. The clinic notified the law enforcement which led to the investigation. The girl told forensic interviewers that she was being sexually abused by Flannigan since the past one year.

Similar cases of forced abortion by abusers

Assistant, Ellis County and District Attorney Habon Mohamed said in a written statement that Paul Flanigan stole the child's innocence and will serve the punishment for his perverse actions. The child confirmed that Flanigan forced her to have sex with him.

After the child was born in February a DNA test proved that Flanigan was the infant's father. The details regarding the birth of the child and the young girl's state are unknown at this point of time.

But, abuse and forced abortions is not just a case of this victim. Several women have to go through abortion and continued abuse in the USA.

Last week a woman was forced into abortion at gunpoint by her abuser, Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, of Bakersfield, California, the pro-abortion choice was not hers. The debate about pro-life and pro-abortion has been going on around the country and several victims of abuse have been a part of the debate also.