The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted many tech giants, local governments, and health authorities to launch a number of smartphone apps which either serve as "go-to" resource centers for all the "authoritative" coronavirus-related information, and get more people to understand the importance of personal hygiene, social distancing and self quarantine measures that are in place during the pandemic.

There are also some other apps that help users to run a self-diagnosis of sorts, or screen themselves for any signs of COVID-19 infection. But have you ever heard of a coronavirus-related app that keeps a tab on your movements, and alerts the authorities if you do not adhere to the requirements of mandatory home-quarantine? Well, the UAE, which is one of those countries that take the health and well-being of its residents very seriously, seems to have launched an app that does just that.

Abu Dhabi's 'Stay Home' app for quarantined people

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), which is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has launched a new smartphone application called "Stay Home" that ensures people who are asked to self-quarantine adhere to the mandatory quarantine requirements.

The app is in line with the department's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 in the Emirati capital and will help the department keep a tab on the movements of the people who have been asked to observe mandatory home-quarantine, so as to make sure they don't mingle with other during their time in quarantine.

Every quarantined person needs to download the app

The DoH will ask every person who has been identified for home quarantine to download the "Stay Home" app on their phone, which is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

"Every person asked to self-quarantine at home will get a username and password to be able to use the app. The app then sends alerts that inform users to stay within the range of movement allowed during the quarantine," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a tweet.

App will ensure quarantined people adhere to rules

The "Stay Home" app will enable the department to stay informed of the whereabouts of the people who are in mandatory home-quarantine and determine their location and movements to ensure that they are not violating the conditions of the quarantine.

The app works by sending regular and timely notifications from the department to check-in, which will help them detect the location of the quarantined person. Now, the working of the app does seem a bit too harsh, but the department seems to suggest that it is in the best interests of the quarantined people, their family, and society.