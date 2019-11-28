Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale raised the temperatures to a whole new level, as she sported a tiny red bikini on a beach in Los Angeles and posed provocatively. Kelly is seen relaxing by the seashore and enjoying the sunset. The 24-year-old model, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle which showed her incredibly toned abs, slender legs and arms with the caption, ''Such a peaceful feeling being in the water and watching the sunset.''

Kelly's boyfriend and her fans go bananas

The pictures received lots of likes and comments as her followers couldn't resist themselves by not appreciating how appealing she looks. A user commented, ''Guess the last thing I would think about this picture is the peaceful feeling, you're looking hot as always,'' while all the other users commented, ''hot'' and praised her beauty and bikini saying, ''You look great in red.''

Surprisingly, her Swedish boyfriend, Joel Kinnaman couldn't resist himself by not commenting and dropped a number of love heart emojis, which was liked by another thousands of her fans. Kelly surely knows how to gather attention and she's doing just that with her super hotness and toned figure.

Kelly By The Beach

Kelly Gale is hitting the beaches of Los Angeles quite often and her Instagram handle is filled with pictures sporting a bikini and having some fun since a week or two. Just a few days ago, she posted a super fun clip shaking her assets in a pink bikini with the caption, ''Let your troubles bounce away'' and shared another topless picture of herself drinking tender coconut and dropping the water all over her chest with the caption, ''Stay hydrated kids..''

Victoria's Secret in trouble

Kelly Gale had to walk the ramp for Victoria's Secret in 2019, but the iconic show was called off as the company incurred loses since 2017. The lingerie giant is looking out for new ways to connect with the consumers as many young women said they feel disconnected with the brands giving out a message of having an incredible, bosomy and fit body.