About Choose Bliss: The Power and Practice of Joy and Contentment

Did you know that your brain in "positive" mode (versus negative, stressed or or even neutral mode) actually gives you an enormous advantage in all areas of life? Your Bliss Quotient can be the difference between leading a fulfilling, joyful and successful life and living far beneath your potential. You hold within you the power to dramatically alter the trajectory of your life and work? In a very real, very powerful sense, when you understand how to harness the energy of a positively charged mind, you can affect change in all other aspects of your life.

Moneeka was an executive coach in the Silicon Valley for over 15 years. Her bestselling, award winning book Choose Bliss: The Power and Practice of Joy and Contentment covers the strategies proven successful consistently again and again for her executive suite clients and herself. This book gives you the magic you need to be successful in all areas of life, including in your business or work.

Not written like a textbook, but rather like a conversation with Moneeka herself, Choose Bliss is engaging, actionable, and quick to read, with step by step instructions for success. And

Moneeka's strategies clearly work, as shown by her own success in establishing her own multi-million dollar company using these principles.

Moneeka teaches that the generally accepted formula for success that we rely on is intrinsically flawed. It is commonly believed that success leads to happiness; that achieving a great job, receiving a promotion, finding the perfect person, or losing weight will bring joy. However, research indicates that this belief is incorrect: Happiness actually leads to success, not the other way around.

Studies have demonstrated that happy people tend to be more productive, innovative, and adept at solving problems compared to their unhappy counterparts. Additionally, individuals with a positive outlook are generally healthier, experience lower levels of stress, and have healthier happier relationships of all kinds than those who are less positive.

Choose Bliss will show you how small shifts in your mind-set and habits can produce big gains at work, at home, in your health, and in your relationships.

Moneeka's Bio:

Moneeka Sawyer is the Blissful Millionaire. She is often described as one of the most blissful people you will ever meet. But don't confuse her big smile and infectious laugh with naivete. Her multi-million dollar real estate empire is just one example of her ability to strategize, organize, and implement big business plans.

She has been investing in real estate for over 30 years, so has worked through several different cycles of the market. Through her strategies, she has turned $10,000 into over $5,000,000, working only 5-10 hours per MONTH with very little stress.

She lives her dreams and won't let anyone tell her what she can and can't do. From a very young age she defied the odds. Even though she was constantly told she couldn't get in, she graduated from Haas Business School at UC Berkeley, one of the top 3 colleges in the nation, and has been in business for herself ever since. While building her multi-million dollar business, she has traveled to over 65 countries, dances every single day, and spends lots of time with her husband of over 30 years and her adorable little puppy (who is the love of her life, but shhhh...don't tell her husband).

Sawyer is the international best-selling author of the book "Choose Bliss: The Power and Practice of Joy and Contentment," which was recently honored with the very prestigious Woman of Impact Quill Award by Focus on Women Magazine, the Pinnacle Award, and the Award for Best Literary Work from the Governor of the State of Maryland.

Her second book "Real Estate Investing for Women: Expert Conversations to Increase Wealth and Happiness the Blissful Way," is also an international bestseller.

Moneeka hosts the highly acclaimed podcast and nationally syndicated radio show Real Estate Investing for Women, interviewing prestigious guests like Dr. Joe Vitale, Mark Victor Hansen, and Leeza Gibbons. Her show focuses on all the aspects of real estate investing including strategies, mindset, emotional mastery, money smart, and so much more, to ensure her listeners' blissful success.

Her expertise, and bliss-filled laugh, have been featured on stages with Suzanne Sommers, Martha Stewart, and Hal Elrod at places like the Nasdaq Marketplace, Harvard, and Carnegie Hall, and on TV on NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox reaching over 300 million people. She has been inducted into the Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry, has been featured several times in Forbes Magazine, and is a TEDx speaker. She has shared stages with Suzanne Sommers, Martha Stewart, and Ice T & Coco at places like the Nasdaq Marketplace, Harvard, and Carnegie Hall, and on TV on NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox reaching over 300 million people.

To learn more about Moneeka and how you too can build wealth blissfully, go to www.Blissfulinvestor.com and at CoreBlissLife.com