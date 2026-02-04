About 650 Cyclists Fined in Singapore for Traffic Violations in Last Six Months of 2025

About 650 cyclists were issued summonses in the last six months of 2025 for flouting traffic rules, as the police stepped up enforcement to improve road safety.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on February 2, the police said common offences included failing to obey traffic signals and not wearing helmets while cycling on roads. Cyclists are required to comply with the same traffic signals as motorists and travel in the same direction as the flow of traffic.

The police reiterated that cyclists must wear helmets when riding on roads, keep as close as practicable to the far-left edge, and allow other vehicles to overtake safely. They are also required to ride in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours.

Other rules include switching on front white and rear red lights when cycling in the dark, keeping group rides to a maximum of five bicycles in length, and using bicycle lanes whenever these are available instead of other parts of the road.

Cyclists are also prohibited from using mobile devices while riding and from cycling on expressways, road tunnels and selected viaducts.

Commenting on the enforcement action, the police said it underscores their ongoing commitment to road safety and to ensuring that all road users, including cyclists, adhere to traffic regulations.

Data from Data.gov.sg shows that 591 cyclists and pillion passengers were injured in road traffic accidents in 2024. They accounted for 6.3% of the 9,302 people injured in road accidents that year.

The police's annual traffic statistics report is typically released towards the end of February the following year.