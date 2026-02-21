About 22,000 Singapore Civil Servants to Receive Pay Raises of 2% to 9% from Aug 1

Around 22,000 civil servants will receive salary increases ranging from 2% to 9% with effect from August 1, following a periodic review of pay across several public service schemes.

In a media release on Friday, February 20, the Public Service Division (PSD) said that the adjustments are aimed at keeping salaries broadly in line with market standards, ensuring that the public service can continue to attract and retain talent amid evolving demands and a more complex global environment.

The revision — the first for these civil service schemes in four years — will benefit eligible officers under the Management Executive Scheme (MXS), Technical Support Scheme, Management Support Scheme, Corporate Support Scheme, Operations Support Scheme, and related schemes.

Officers in these schemes serve in a range of roles, including policy and planning, administration, corporate functions and operations.

PSD noted that since the last salary revision in 2022, when about 23,000 officers received increases of between 5% and 14%, market salary levels have continued to rise. It added that the public service reviews salaries periodically and adjusts them where necessary to keep pace with, but not outstrip, market trends.

Under the latest adjustments, eligible MXS officers will receive salary increases of between 2% and 9%, with higher adjustments for grades where pay gaps with market benchmarks are larger. However, no adjustments will be made for MXS officers whose salaries are already deemed competitive.

Eligible officers on the Technical Support Scheme will see salary increases of 4% to 9%. Those under the Management Support Scheme and Corporate Support Scheme will receive increases of 4% to 5%, while officers on the Operations Support Scheme will get adjustments of 4% to 8%.

PSD said that the changes were made following close consultation with the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE). It added that beyond salary revisions, the public service will continue strengthening performance-based rewards and enhancing career development and growth opportunities for officers.

"The public service is committed to attracting, developing and retaining a future-ready workforce that can continue to deliver its best for Singapore and Singaporeans," PSD said in the press release.

In a separate statement, AUPE welcomed the move, describing it as timely in light of market changes. AUPE General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari said the revisions will help uplift wages for lower- to middle-income civil servants across various schemes.

He added that the union will continue working closely with PSD and agencies to advocate for better wages, welfare and career prospects, noting that the complexity of public service work has increased even as officers operate within leaner manpower structures.

"These adjustments recognise the growing demands placed on our officers and ensure that total remuneration remains competitive, so the Public Service remains a place where talent is valued and nurtured," he said, as quoted by CNA.