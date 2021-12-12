Abortion Law on Guns? California Gov Gavin Newsome Hailed a 'Hero' for New Policy on Gun Control

California Governor Gavin Newsome was hailed on social media after he announced his plans for a new policy that will bar the manufacture and sale of assault rifles in the state. Interestingly, the said policy is based on the legislation that makes abortions illegal in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy and allows citizens to sue doctors or anyone who helps assist an abortion. The Supreme Court on Friday, December 10, allowed the Texas abortion law to remain in effect, with the provision that abortion providers possess the right to challenge the law in federal court.

The decision, however, limits which state officials can be sued by abortion providers, which makes it difficult for them to continue providing abortion services after six weeks of pregnancy. The said law's new implementation mechanism allows citizens from anywhere in the country to file civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the law.

Outraged by the Supreme Court's decision, Newsome pledged to use the same tactics for gun control in the state. A statement by the California Governor on Saturday noted that Newsom is planning to create a law allowing citizens to sue manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of assault weapons.

"If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts then California will use that authority to protect people's lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm's way," Newsome said.

'Statutory damages of at least $10,000'

Governor Newsome further stated that the new law would allow plaintiffs to seek 'statutory damages of at least $10,000 against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sell an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the state of California.' Newsome believes that it is the most effective way to keep these 'devastating weapons off the streets.'

'Gavin Newsome is my hero'

Gavin Newsome's new policy was wholeheartedly welcomed on Twitter as people called his move 'fighting fire with fire'. Twitterati hailed the California Governor as a 'hero'. Some users appreciated Newsome for deciding to do the "two can play at this game" strategy by using the same tactics Texas is using for abortion on guns.

"Hey Senate Democrats, be more like Gavin Newsome. Fight fire with fire and get stuff done already," one user tweeted.