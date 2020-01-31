Model Abigail Ratchford, who is known for sharing some of the most daring pictures on social media, has left her fans stunned with her latest Instagram post. The diva has shared a barely dressed photo on her official Instagram account that has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, Abigail is seen wearing only netted stockings that barely cover her backside while her upper body goes clothesless. The picture has gone viral on social media and fans aren't able to keep calm.

This is not the first time Abigail has shared an eye-popping photo. She often makes heads turn in revealing outfits that others would think twice before slipping into. The bold and beautiful model, who has as many as nine million fans following her on Instagram, isn't shy of showing off her sexy figure online. Earlier also, the diva had shared a saga of number of pictures that created a buzz on the internet.

The 27-year-old American beauty's photo, in which she flaunts her assets and Fashionnova heels, has garnered over 57k likes and views on the social media platform. While many fans loved the idea of sharing a nude photo, Abigail's fellow model wrote, "Good lord, I am focused on the hips."

In another photo, Abigail is seen sporting a golden metallic bikini looking stunning.

Abigail recently went fully naked in a bath tub full of rose petals providing a treat to her fans' eyes. Her photos on Instagram often grab millions of eyeballs from around the world. The flawless modelling queen makes sure to entertain her followers once in a while with hot engaging content leaving them wanting more.