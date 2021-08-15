Abigail Ratchford Posts NFSW Photo in Eye-Popping Swimsuit; Fans Want To Know Her Workout Routine

Pennsylvania-born Abigail Ratchford is a stunner when it comes to rocking tiny revealing outfits for hot photoshoots on social media. Modeling beauty Ratchford, who has over 9.1 million followers as of August 15, 2021, is making fans' heads turn on social media ever since her debut.

She is known for posting scandalous pictures and hot racy videos wearing skimpy bikinis and swimsuits that barely cover her huge assets. In the latest post on her official Instagram account, Ratchford is seen striking a sexy pose in front of the camera lens rocking a tiny brown-colored swimsuit. The eye-popping photo has left little to the imagination of her fans worldwide.

Ratchford's sexy photo has already garnered much attention from her social media audience apart from racking up numerous likes and comments. Many lauded her daring attitude for sharing the picture which could barely contain her huge bosoms. One of her fans wants to know the secret to her beautiful figure. Well, Ratchford is a pilates girl.

"I can't go to the gym â€” I start working out for 20 minutes then get distracted by my phone," Ratchford disclosed during an interview earlier. Reportedly, she finds group classes anxiety-inducing. Instead, she likes to go to Carrie's Pilates in LA three times a week if her schedule allows.

Self-proclaimed "Queen of Curves" Ratchford has never failed to live up to the expectations of her Instagram followers. Every post on her social media is breathtaking as she rocks revealing and sultry bikinis that leave most of her body on display. The diva had earlier told media that she feels like she has been really lucky. "I've gone from small-town Pennsylvania to this crazy life in LA," the modeling sensation told tells Cosmopolitan.

Ratchford, 26, a Scranton native, relocated to the West Coast a few years ago, during a trip to New York. She has a huge family.

Abigail Ratchford Aspired to Be Like Kim Kardashian

"I used to get sh*t for saying I look up to Kim Kardashian since everyone says she has this whole career without being talented. But she took her 15 minutes of fame and ran with it, giving herself and everyone in her family these huge careers," Ratchford said during an interview.

Is Abigail Ratchford on OnlyFans?

Abigail Ratchford seems to have opened an account on OnlyFans last year in October. However, there is only one post and her account is currently inactive. Unlike Demi Rose Mawby, Tyga, former Disney actor Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, Abigail Ratchford seems uninterested in earning from the X-rated site.

Ratchford, who is open about artificial enhancements, loves to show off her hourglass figure on social media. This is not the first time Ratchford has created a buzz on the internet with her sexy Instagram update. She often keeps her fans engaged with her super hot and exclusive content on Instagram.