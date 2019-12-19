Abdelmadjid Tebboune took oath as the new President of Algeria on Thursday. Reciting an oath mentioned in Article 90 of the constitution, Tebboune vowed to protect the nations and its values, and serve the highest interests of Algeria and its people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tebboune was inaugurated in an official ceremony held at the Congress Palace in western Algiers, and attended by high ranking state officials, representatives of diplomatic missions, political leaders and civil society representatives. Tebboune is due to appoint a new government after the resignation of the current cabinet led by Prime Minister Nourredine Bedoui, in accordance of the constitution.

End of 10-month-long public protest movement

The Constitutional Council on Monday confirmed the results of the Presidential Elections of last Thursday, which showed Tebboune won by grabbing 4.97 million votes or 58.13 per cent of the total votes. Tebboune is due to form a new cabinet and open dialogue to create a new constitution for the country.

The election of Tebboune culminated a 10-month-long public protest movement which forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April. The protesters have been claiming radical change and the establishment of the rule of law.

Dialogue with the different parties

Tebboune vowed to open dialogue with the different parties of the protest movement. He also announced that he will start by creating a new constitution and reviewing election law, to pave the way for new parliamentary and local elections. The new president also pledged to boost economy, continue the anti-corruption campaign and retrieve the huge public funds that were looted by former government officials and businessmen during the era of ousted President Bouteflika.