With more than 2.3 million followers, model Abby Dowse is one of the most followed Instagram celebrities. The diva, who loves to flaunt her sultry figure on social media, has once again made heads turn on Instagram with an eye-popping photo in which she is seen sporting a sexy strapless purple romper. Her latest Instagram update has left fans' pulses racing on the social media platform. It has racked up over 31,000 likes and views within a short period. Several fans took to their official Instagram handle and bombarded the diva's account with messages admiring her sexy figure and stunning look in the picture.

Dowse needs no introduction when it comes to modelling and having a flawlessly toned body. She has grabbed the attention of millions of people by posting hot and sexy photos and videos through her official social media account on a daily basis. She loves to share pictures of herself in sexy outfits and even go clothesless sometimes to wow her social media fans.

In the new Instagram update, Dowse's strapless romper stretches across her massive assets and it appears that the diva is braless underneath the sultry outfit. The photo was clicked against a neutral backdrop while a small potted plant lay behind the diva which added a burst of greenery. The Instagram hottie went for a messy bun to style her blond locks.

This isn't the first time Dowse is making headlines for her sexy looks. She has created a buzz among her social media fans with hot updates on Instagram. Fans have shared their love and support through comments on her sexy photos and videos on Instagram.

Check out the hottest post of Abby Dowse that has left fans on social media stunned: