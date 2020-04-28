Blonde model Abby Dowse has stunned social media fans with another smoking hot look through her official Instagram handle. The diva shared a sizzling picture of herself turning up the heat on her Instagram page wearing revealing lingerie. The Australian hottie flaunted major skin in a racy two-piece outfit designed by Fashion Nova. This isn't the first time Abby is making heads turn in some sexy outfit. She has done it before and fans have reportedly gone into a frenzy due to her hot photoshoots. Abby flashed her assets on the social media platform while she took a selfie focusing on her hot assets.

The self-proclaimed Fashion nova ambassador has a whopping 2.2 million followers on her official Instagram handle. She loves to show off her curves and isn't shy of flaunting her assets. The model's latest Instagram update has already garnered a lot of attention from fans all over the world and has racked up 19.3K likes and views within a short span of time.

Her sexy photos on Instagram have grabbed millions of eyeballs. It seems the diva has been born to entertain and attract people with her sultry images. Her eye-popping clothesless photos have been taking the internet by storm. Abby is unstoppable and she knows how to keep her fans engaged with hot and sexy content.

Abby's seductive look in the sexy outfit and black thigh-high stockings mesmerised her fans. Fans took to their official handles to comment on the hot picture. One of her fans called her a dynamite while others just shared fire, love and kissing emojis to laud the diva's hot avatar on the photo-sharing platform.

Check out the hottest photos of Abby Dowse that has gone viral on the social media lately: