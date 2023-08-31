Abaxx Chooses Exberry For A Quantum Leap in FinTech's Evolution

In a landmark move set to redefine the FinTech landscape, Abaxx Technologies Inc. has joined forces with Exberry, a cutting-edge provider of exchange technology to power their full suite of futures contracts. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the industry, unveiling a new era in financial markets.

Abaxx Technologies Inc., a financial software and market infrastructure company, and the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., which owns Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse, is quite familiar with the terrain of adapting and utilizing modern tech advancements. Their decision to align with Exberry's cloud-native trading technology platform is proof of their unwavering commitment to transforming financial markets.

Innovative Futures Contracts for a Changing World

Abaxx is at the vanguard of FInTech's seismic revolution. Their collaboration with Exberry is a move set to send shockwaves through the industry, signifying a quantum leap in FinTech's evolution.

Exberry's cloud-native SaaS trading engine has emerged as the catalyst for this transformative journey. It brings unrivaled price discovery capabilities to the table, setting a new standard for efficiency and scalability. With this dynamic technology in its arsenal, Abaxx is well-positioned to empower market participants, streamlining and optimizing their futures positions within the Exchange and Clearinghouse.

One of the most significant impacts of this partnership is the introduction of innovative futures contracts. These contracts, featuring centralized clearing and physical delivery, are poised to disrupt conventional financial markets. Abaxx Exchange is pioneering these first-of-their-kind contracts, redefining how commodities are traded.

Dan McElduff, President of Strategy and Development at Abaxx Exchange, succinctly captured the essence of this endeavor when he remarked, "Solving fundamental problems in today's global commodity and energy markets requires a technology platform capable of producing cloud-based solutions with precision at an expeditious pace; we have found that in Exberry."

A Shared Vision for Smarter Markets

The shared values and vision between Abaxx Technologies and Exberry are the pinnacle of this groundbreaking partnership. Guy Melamed, Co-Founder and CEO of Exberry, elaborated on this synergy by stating, "Abaxx's commitment to creating smarter markets and their focus on energy transition commodities trading aligns seamlessly with Exberry's values. We're excited to see our trading solutions contribute to their success, driving efficiency and growth in the evolving landscape of commodity exchanges."

Extending their role as a technology provider, Exberry's unique blend of exchange and trading technology expertise positions them as industry trailblazers. They offer a transformative combination of entrepreneurial spirit and corporate strength, delivering technology that redefines price discovery in alternative markets.

Furthermore, Exberry's ability to provide strategic business counsel for growth, regardless of the asset class or opportunity, sets them apart. Their technology is engineered to enhance existing exchanges or serve as the foundation for trading new digital assets. In essence, they empower financial platforms to not only adapt but to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.

As the financial world undergoes a paradigm shift, these two industry leaders are poised to shape the landscape in profound ways. Their shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and smarter markets showcases the potential of FinTech to drive positive change.

In the midst of this transformation, Abaxx and Exberry stand as beacons, guiding the financial industry toward a more dynamic, efficient, and accessible future. In the process, they leave an indelible mark on the FinTech industry, setting a new standard for what's possible in the world of financial markets.